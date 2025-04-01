TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai announces statewide black flag protest during PM Modi visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday announced a statewide black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on April 6.

In a release, Selvaperunthagai accused the union government of repeatedly undermining the state’s interests and discriminating against Tamil Nadu and its people through various policies.

He cited several issues such as the imposition of Hindi, three-language policy, denial of disaster relief funds for cyclone and flood-affected districts, withholding of school education funds, and the imposition of NEET.

Selvaperunthagai alleged that the centre has shown bias in fund allocation for state schemes, delayed GST revenue payments, and put undue pressure on elected governments through governors in non-BJP-ruled states.

The union government is also trying to dismantle the MGNREGA scheme and has withheld Rs 4,034 crore meant for Tamil Nadu, affecting rural people. Selvaperunthagai said TNCC would organise black flag protests across all district headquarters against Modi’s visit.