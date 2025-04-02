22-year-old college student beaten to death; brother arrested

TIRUPPUR: The district police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man for murdering his 22-year-old sister in Paruvai in Tiruppur district. While it was suspected that the murder could be an honour killing, District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish has denied it.
Police said, “Dandapani, a wage labourer, of Paruvai village near Palladam in Tiruppur district. He was living with his wife and son Saravanakumar, (26), and daughter Vidhya, (22). Vidhya was studying in her third year at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore. On Sunday, allegedly Vidhya was found dead with a bloody head injury when no one was home. In addition, the wardrobe in the house also collapsed. Everyone assumed she had suffered a head injury when the desk tipped over and died. Her body was then buried by his family and relatives in a nearby cemetery.”
“In this context, Venmani, (25), Vidhya's boyfriend, from Vijayapuram in Tiruppur, filed a complaint with Paruvai Village Administrative Officer Poongodi on Tuesday, expressing suspicions about Vidhya's death. Subsequently, Vidhya's body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday evening. After the autopsy, Vidya's father Dandapani and brother Saravanan were taken in for questioning by the Kamanaickenpalayam police,” police added.
In this context, police investigation revealed that Vidhya was beaten to death with an iron rod by her brother Saravanakumar. Following this, the Kamanaickenpalayam police arrested Saravanakumar on Wednesday.
Initially, it was suspected that the murder could be an honour killing as it is alleged that the family opposed Vidhya's love. However, the District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish has denied it.
Speaking to TNIE, Yadav Girish said, “No one in the family opposed the student's love. Instead, Saravanakumar told his sister that they could decide about it after two years. He also advised her to focus on her studies first. Due to this, the student did not speak to Saravanakumar for about three months. Saravanakumar was saddened by this.”
“On Sunday, the parents went out, so the brother and sister were alone at home. At that time, Saravanakumar tried to talk to his sister. Enraged by the argument that ensued, he beat his sister to death. Further investigations are on,” the SP added.