22-year-old college student beaten to death; brother arrested

TIRUPPUR: The district police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man for murdering his 22-year-old sister in Paruvai in Tiruppur district. While it was suspected that the murder could be an honour killing, District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish has denied it.

Police said, “Dandapani, a wage labourer, of Paruvai village near Palladam in Tiruppur district. He was living with his wife and son Saravanakumar, (26), and daughter Vidhya, (22). Vidhya was studying in her third year at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore. On Sunday, allegedly Vidhya was found dead with a bloody head injury when no one was home. In addition, the wardrobe in the house also collapsed. Everyone assumed she had suffered a head injury when the desk tipped over and died. Her body was then buried by his family and relatives in a nearby cemetery.”

“In this context, Venmani, (25), Vidhya's boyfriend, from Vijayapuram in Tiruppur, filed a complaint with Paruvai Village Administrative Officer Poongodi on Tuesday, expressing suspicions about Vidhya's death. Subsequently, Vidhya's body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday evening. After the autopsy, Vidya's father Dandapani and brother Saravanan were taken in for questioning by the Kamanaickenpalayam police,” police added.