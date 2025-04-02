Bharathiar University scholars stage protest opposing fee hike for PhD thesis in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: PhD research scholars of Bharathiar University staged a sit-in protest in the campus on Tuesday morning, opposing the hike in submission fee for synopsis, thesis and revision/resubmission of thesis. Sixty scholars from 12, out of the 27 departments, took part in the protest holding placards demanding withdrawal of the fee hike.

Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan, a member of the Vice-Chancellor’s Committee, syndicate member TN Rajeswaran, told them that their demand would be considered. But the students rejected the assurance, and demanded a signed statement.

A scholar who wished not to be named said the university does offer fellowship and the fee hike is a burden on students from economically weaker sections.”Most of us are doing part-time jobs to meet expenses. We had petitioned the administration to withdraw the hike, but officers did not respond,” he said.

Another scholar complained that the labs do not have adequate facilities and said the protest would continue till university fulfil their demands. Repeated attempts to reach the university registrar (in-charge), Rupa Gunaseelan, went in vain.