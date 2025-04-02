CM not antagonistic towards AIADMK, had honoured Jaya’s legacy, says minister E V Velu

CHENNAI: In what appeared to be a tactical outreach from the ruling DMK to pull any fence sitters from the AIADMK towards itself amid ongoing speculations of internal differences within the opposition party and the possibility that it may ally again with the BJP, Highways Minister E V Velu underlined how Chief Minister M K Stalin has not shown any antagonism towards the AIADMK.

Speaking during the Assembly session on Tuesday, the minister recalled two particular instances to showcase the DMK president’s ‘magnanimous’ attitude towards honouring the legacy of late chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

Interestingly, as Velu spoke at length highlighting these aspects as part of the discussion on budgetary demands for his departments, the CM, who generally leaves the House a little early to attend to other important work, sat till the end even as the session got extended later than usual. The CM’s presence resulted in most ministers and the ruling party MLAs also being seated in the House till the session ended.

Velu first recalled the Tamil Nadu government’s renovation of Periyar E V Ramasamy’s memorial-cum-library in Vaikom in Kerala by the state government last year. He said that when he presented Stalin with an album of images of Periyar with various prominent leaders to be featured in the memorial, the CM spotted that Jayalalithaa was missing and inquired about a photo of her with Periyar.