Cops seize 210 kg ganja, nab six in major drug bust in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

RANIPET: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Ranipet district police have seized a total of 210 kilogrammes of ganja over the last three days and arrested six drug peddlers -- five of those are from Odisha. The police also seized three vehicles used for smuggling the drug.

The suspects have been identified as S Debabrata Das (19), M Gourab Krepitika (24), K Reli Majhi (27), B Gupta Charansahu (28), G Sudhir Alberia (19) -- all hailing from Odisha -- and N Kumaresan (28) from Ranipet.

Police sources said the suspects had allegedly been supplying ganja in Ranipet and its neighbouring districts.

The police crackdown began on Sunday, when, acting on a tip-off, the Ranipet police seized 30 kg of ganja during a preliminary investigation. Suspecting the involvement of a larger network, North Zone inspector general Asra Garg directed the formation of three special teams, including several personnel from the neighbouring districts.

As part of the intensified crackdown, an additional 120 kg of ganja was seized on Monday, followed by another 60 kg on Tuesday, bringing the total haul to 210 kg. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the smuggling network.

Ranipet district superintendent of police Vivekanand Shukla said that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to smuggle ganja or any other drug into the state.