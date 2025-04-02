Demands not met, TN foresters say government has let them down

“It will not be a huge financial burden on the government to implement our demands as the strength of the entire forest department working across the state is around 5,000 whereas the police force employs 1.15 lakh personnel,” S Karthikeyan, president of Forest Staff Association told TNIE

He said the additional chief secretary of climate change and forests Supriya Sahu, and head of the forest force and chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy, are aware of the issues, and had given an assurance that the demands would be addressed.

“Last month, we met both of them and submitted a petition regarding these issues. They assured us to implement them at the earliest. However, no announcement has been made related to these proposals for our welfare, which is demotivating us.

However, we welcome all the initiatives taken up for the welfare of animals and birds, including the Hornbill Conservation initiative by the forest minister at the assembly last week,” said Arul Jothi, state organiser of the association.