Ennore-Poonjeri sea bridge may help Chennai skip traffic

CHENNAI: After multiple unsuccessful attempts over the past 30 years to construct an expressway along Chennai’s coastline— from Ennore to Kottivakkam—due to stiff resistance from fishermen and environmental activists, the state government has now proposed to build a 65-km-long sea bridge from Ennore to Poonjeri near Mamallapuram on East Coast Road (ECR).
The bridge is expected to ease congestion on Chennai’s arterial roads and reduce transportation cost. The 21.8-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, is currently India’s longest sea bridge.
State Highways Minister E V Velu told the Assembly on Tuesday that a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) will be prepared to assess the bridge’s viability.
He made the announcement during the Demands for Grants of the state highways and minor ports departments. The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) will execute the project to be funded through external sources.
After evaluating several potential routes—including Lighthouse to Neelankarai or Uthandi—the highways department has decided to build the four-lane sea bridge. The bridge aims to improve traffic flow in Chennai by connecting all major junctions along the route.
‘Feasibility study will also assess potential hurdles’
Unlike expressways or elevated corridors that require huge land parcels, which may result in the displacement of local fishing communities, the sea bridge would require minimal land for ramp access at junctions. The last such proposal, a Rs 1,000-crore elevated expressway from Marina Beach to Kottivakkam, was abandoned in 2012.
Officials have indicated that the project may be executed in multiple phases. “Previous plans for elevated expressways were not implemented primarily due to land acquisition challenges and the problem of likely displacement of hundreds of fishermen. The feasibility study will also assess other potential hurdles,” an official said.
Additionally, TNSHA will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a Tiruppur city bypass, a critical textile hub, and a link road connecting Thoothukudi Airport to Madurai Road.
Meanwhile, the state highways department is already constructing a 133-km, six-lane, access-controlled Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) from Ennore to Poonjeri at a cost of D16,500 crore.
This project, which passes through Thatchur, Tiruvallur Bypass, Sriperumbudur, and SP Koil, will allow the movement of goods from Thoothukudi and other southern regions to Ennore, Kattupalli ports, and Andhra Pradesh without entering Chennai City.