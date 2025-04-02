Ennore-Poonjeri sea bridge may help Chennai skip traffic

CHENNAI: After multiple unsuccessful attempts over the past 30 years to construct an expressway along Chennai’s coastline— from Ennore to Kottivakkam—due to stiff resistance from fishermen and environmental activists, the state government has now proposed to build a 65-km-long sea bridge from Ennore to Poonjeri near Mamallapuram on East Coast Road (ECR).

The bridge is expected to ease congestion on Chennai’s arterial roads and reduce transportation cost. The 21.8-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, is currently India’s longest sea bridge.

State Highways Minister E V Velu told the Assembly on Tuesday that a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) will be prepared to assess the bridge’s viability.

He made the announcement during the Demands for Grants of the state highways and minor ports departments. The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) will execute the project to be funded through external sources.

After evaluating several potential routes—including Lighthouse to Neelankarai or Uthandi—the highways department has decided to build the four-lane sea bridge. The bridge aims to improve traffic flow in Chennai by connecting all major junctions along the route.