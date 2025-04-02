Enrol in e-registry by April 15 or lose benefits: Joint director of agriculture in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The agriculture department has advised farmers to register themselves in the farmers e-registry before April 15 and said those who fail to upload details in the Agri Stack portal would not receive benefits of PM KISAN and other schemes.

According to sources, in Dharmapuri, 38,578 farmers out of 1,00,930 beneficiaries are yet to register in the portal.

The joint director of agriculture V Gunasekaran said, “The Farmer Registry is a digital platform designed to streamline agricultural operations and empower farmers. Each registered farmer receives a unique ID, which facilitates access to government schemes and benefits".

"The system links farmer IDs with land ownership records, ensuring accurate information and preventing duplication. Farmers can access government schemes like PM-KISAN, subsidies, and crop insurance through the registry. Registered farmers can view and update crop survey information on their lands.”

In Dharmapuri, 1,00,930 farmers are beneficiaries of PM KISAN scheme. A total of 62,356 farmers have so far enrolled in the registry.

Farmers have urged the Dharmapuri administration and the agriculture department to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are registered.

The registration has come down as many farmers have moved to other places looking for jobs, because of the onset of summer and lack of water to continue cultivation.

When asked about it, Gunasekaran said the registration deadline has been extended till April 15 and that they have sought help from other departments to participate in the initiative.