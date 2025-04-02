Fishing-ban-period relief increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has increased the assistance for the 61-day ban period from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per family. This increase is being covered by the amended Welfare and relief for fishermen during lean seasons and natural calamities (amendment) scheme, 2025, which came into effect following a notification on March 30.

Fishermen families will receive Rs 4,000 for a 47-day ban period or Rs 8,000 for a 61-day ban period, disbursed via electronic clearance service. The government has also raised lean season assistance from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per family.

Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan said around 2,000 fishermen families in the union territory will benefit from this assistance. He also announced that the government has processed applications of 890 fishermen for old age pension, which will be disbursed by next week.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan said the union government has allocated Rs 130 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to set up a smart and integrated fishing harbour, a long-standing demand of the fishermen of Karaikal.

The union and state governments are also taking steps to find a permanent solution to the problem of cross-border fishing and on that basis, the Lieutenant Governor said a visionary action plan is being formulated to encourage Karaikal fishermen to engage in deep-sea fishing in the Andaman and Lakshadweep areas.