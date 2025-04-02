Former CM V Narayanasamy, Congress leaders held for stir against cops in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, MLA M Vaidyanathan and several other Congress leaders were arrested on Tuesday after they staged a protest in Ariyankuppam demanding action against a police officer for alleged misconduct.

The protesters alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan -- INC unit -- state president Amudarasan was attacked by the police when the former had gone to Ariyankuppam Police Station on March 27.

Amudarasan alleged that an argument broke out between him and the police, during which he was insulted with inappropriate remarks.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam alleged that Amudarasan was "brutally attacked" by Ariyankuppam inspector Kalaiselvan and was admitted to Puducherry Government Hospital and a medico-legal case has been registered.

During the protest, Congress leaders, led by Narayanasamy, gathered near the Ayyappan temple on the Puducherry-Cuddalore Road and marched towards the Ariyankuppam police station. More than 300 Congress members, including MLA Vaidyanathan, former minister V Pethaperumal, former government whip R K R Anantharaman, and Mahila Congress leader Nisha, took part in the protest. They raised slogans against the police and demanded action against the officer involved.

Led by senior superintendent of police Nara Chaitanya and superintendents of police Bhaktavachalam and Mohankumar, over 100 police personnel were deployed and barricades were put up to block the protesters. A confrontation ensued, leading to the arrest of Narayanasamy, Vaidyanathan, Anantharaman, Nisha, and several other Congress members, including 14 women. The protest briefly disrupted traffic in the area.