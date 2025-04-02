GI tag for Thovalai maalai, Kumbakonam betel leaf soon in TN

THANJAVUR: Four months after the publication of applications in the Geographical Indications (GI) journal, the Kumbakonam vetrilai (betel leaf) and Thovalai maanikka maalai (flower garland) are poised to receive the GI tag, said P Sanjai Gandhi, an intellectual property attorney and government pleader at the Madras High Court.

He confirmed that the applications, filed by him did not face any objections within the stipulated four-month period. Hence, these products are now considered registered in the GI registry.

The Kumbakonam betel leaf is set to become the first agricultural product from the delta region to be recognised with a GI tag. Grown along the Cauvery River, in Kumbakonam, and in areas of Thanjavur, the leaf is known for its dark to light green colour and flavour.

The Thovalai maanikka maalai made from oleander and rose, is known for its gem-like appearance, achieved through a meticulous folding technique. Crafted by artisans in Thovalai of Kanniyakumari, the garland is a product of generations of expertise, with the flower patterns carefully arranged to resemble rubies or gems in a geometric design.