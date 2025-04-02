Kunal Kamra surrenders at Vanur court in TN, released

VILLUPURAM: Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Kunal Kamra surrendered at the Vanur court on Tuesday in connection with an FIR lodged in Mumbai over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Madras High Court had granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7. Justice Sunder Mohan, after hearing urgent submissions, directed Kamra to execute a bail bond before the jurisdictional magistrate. The court also permitted a private notice to be served on the Khar police station in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Kamra appeared before Vanur court, where two individuals from Alangkuppam, Puducherry, submitted bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each, on his behalf. Judge N Preethi ordered his release and directed him to appear before the Madras High Court on April 7, when the court will decide the conditions of his bail.

An FIR was registered against Kamra on March 24 under Sections 353 (1) (b), 353 (2) (public mischief), and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel. The FIR was later transferred to Khar police station in Mumbai.

Kamra approached the Madras High Court, stating that he is a permanent resident of Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, and fears immediate arrest and physical harm if he travels to Maharashtra. His plea was taken up after an urgent mentioning on Friday said court sources.

Kamra had performed his stand-up show Naya Bharat in Mumbai in February 2025, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel on February 23, according to his plea at the Madras HC. He is currently residing in Alangkuppam, a locality in Puducherry near Vanur in Villupuram district.