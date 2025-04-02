Madurai's Sungudi saris: A constellation on six yards

Everyone loves to gaze at the stars. Those tiny dots in the dark night sky, though they may look similar to the naked eye, are each unique in their own way. So do the dots on an authentic Madurai Sungudi sari woven through the traditional tie-and-dye technique, kai kattu or kai mudichu.

'Sungudi', which is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Sunnam' (round or zero), refers to the circle or dot like pattern made on a cotton sari,” says AK Ramesh, secretary, Federation of Tie and Dye Associations (FTDA) and former secretary, Madurai Sungudi Sarees Association.

A fifth-generation Sungudi sari manufacturer, 68-year-old Ramesh recalls the rich history of the six-yard wonder, as narrated to him by his forefathers.

Around 500 years ago, Saurashtrians from Gujarat migrated to Vijayanagar, where they earned their livelihood by weaving. After the Mughal attack in the 1500s, they were brought to Madurai by King Thirumalai Naicker and settled around the Thirumalai Naicker Mahal. Known as ‘Pattu Nool Kaarargal’, the Saurashtrians performed the role of making silk and cotton clothes for the royals.

"To add more value to the clothes, they developed the Sungudi design," says Ramesh. However, unlike other tie-and-dye techniques like Bandhani and Shibori, Sungudi is done only on cotton.