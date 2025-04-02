Man, daughter killed after tempo traveller rams auto near TN's Srivilliputhur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A man and his daughter died after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a tempo traveller near Srivilliputhur on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as C Selvam (44), a resident of Athikulam, and his daughter S Sumithra, a college student.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Selvam and Sumithra were en route to the Srivilliputhur-Sivakasi main road on an auto, driven by Selvam. In the impact of the collision, Selvam lost control of the rickshaw and the vehicle rammed into a nearby motorcycle.

While Selvam and Sumithra succumbed to their injuries on the spot, the motorcyclist, M Boopathirajan (19), sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital, sources added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to reckless driving by the traveller driver K Udhayamoorthy, who also sustained injuries in the accident. A case has been registered against Udhayamoorthy at the Malli Police Station. Further probe is on.