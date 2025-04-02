'Nearly impossible to breach': Dindigul's famed 200-year-old lock-making legacy

Dindigul town have spent generations perfecting their craft. Made from scrap metal, steel, or brass, each lock features a precision lever mechanism and a unique key code designed to withstand force, tampering with, and time itself. From securing ancient temples to British-era estates, these locks embody a legacy of trust that spans centuries.

The origin of Dindigul's lock-making industry remains difficult to trace, but its dominance in Tamil Nadu is undeniable. Archaeologist Narayana Moorthy explains that for over two centuries, temples, traders, and colonial officials relied on Dindigul locks not just out of tradition, but out of necessity.

"These locks weren't just strong; they were nearly impossible to breach," he says. "Zamindars, traders and even the British East India Company swore by their durability. Even today, century-old mansions are secured using Dindigul locks.”

The cottage industry of locksmiths thrives in areas such as Begumpur, Nagal Nagar, Sandai Pettai, Nallampatti, Kudai Paraipatti, Yagapanpatti, and Kammalapatti. In modest workshops, the rhythmic clanking of metal fills the air as artisans shape raw materials into intricate locks.

G Prakash (45), a fourth-generation lock maker, is one of the many artisans preserving this craft. His great-grandfather, Pattan Arasi, began his career as a horseshoe craftsman in the late 19th century before shifting his focus to locks. Seeing a growing demand for secure locking systems, he started crafting mango locks, also known as mangai pootu.

“My grandfather, Periyasamy Arasi, mastered the art and by the 1940s, he was one of the most sought-after locksmiths in Dindigul,” says Prakash. “He handcrafted over 10,000 locks in his lifetime. People lined up outside his workshop to get their hands on one of his creations.”