Rs 6.3 lakh visited glass bridge at Kanniyakumari in three months’

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works E V Velu on Tuesday informed the Assembly that 6.31 lakh people have visited India’s only glass bridge at Kanniyakumari in the last three months since its inauguration, making it a major tourist attraction.

Velu showed an article about the architecture of the bridge published by TNIE on Monday in its second edition of the ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’ supplement. The minister also said that about 54.33 lakh people visited the Kalaignar Ulagam and its underground museum in Chennai.

Explaining the delay in the construction of a new Tamil Nadu house at `257 crore in New Delhi for which foundation stone was laid in July 2024, Velu said the proximity to the Prime Minister’s residence and pollution-related concerns led to the temporary halt of work. However, the work is now progressing well, he added.

Highlighting the attention shown to these projects by CM Stalin, including several memorials and museums, Velu went on to draw a parallel with ancient infrastructure of Tamil Nadu under various rulers and said the buildings constructed since 2021 will be remembered as “Stalin architecture”.