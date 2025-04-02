Sari stories from the Tamil Nadu's Sirumuga

Sharing some examples of the designs they have brought out so far, Visalakshi says, “We have also developed a sari with 1,330 couplets. We have an exclusive designer, and based on the trend prevailing in the market, we update our designs every four to five months. We have also developed a sari with Brahmi scripts representing the development of Tamil vowels from the Third century to the 20th century. Though we made the sari to submit for a national award, we are getting orders from customers for the same.”

There are 18 cooperative societies in Sirumugai, and they send their saris to Co-Optex. The saris in the society range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. There are also over 200 private stores in Sirumugai and Negamam.



A walk down the streets of Sirumugai will take you through the history of the weaving community. What was once a thriving society now has only a handful of weavers. With new opportunities aplenty, the younger generation has opted for other jobs.



N Sivakumar, manager of Sirumugai Pudur Devanga Handloom Weaver’s Cooperative Society Limited, tells The New Indian Express that only the older weavers are engaged in handloom weaving, and their children are earning in lakhs. They are not satisfied with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in handloom weaving.



Sivakumar rues that the demand for Sirumugai saris has come down since customers find the products costly. Yet, the ones who do purchase this variant prefer designs like the Ashoka Chakra, elephant, and horse and birds.



“Earlier, one kilo of silk was sold at Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500, and now it is doubled and selling at Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500. That has led to the high price of saris. But people are keen on buying them,” he says.