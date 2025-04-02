Survey to assess learning progress of disabled kids of classes 1 to 5 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Integrated Education Department has instructed schools to conduct an endline survey to assess the learning progress of disabled students from classes 1 to 5. Based on the findings, the department will modify the Ennum Ezhuthum workbooks to better cater to their needs.

According to the department, a baseline survey was conducted in the 2022-23 academic year, followed by a midline survey in the 2023-24 academic year, both carried out by special educators. Based on these assessments, modifications were already made to the Ennum Ezhuthum workbooks to accommodate the learning requirements of disabled children.

In 2024-25, the department issued more than 1.2 lakh such adapted workbooks for disabled children studying in government schools across the state. The adapted textbook prioritises visual appeal and simplicity. It uses vibrant colours and increased pictorial content while minimising clutter.

The upcoming endline survey will evaluate the effectiveness of the revised workbooks in improving learning outcomes. Based on the results, further adjustments will be made and updated workbooks will be printed for the 2025-26 academic year. The department has directed schools to complete the survey by April 15.

The Ennum Ezhuthum scheme is a learning-level-based foundational literacy and numeracy scheme that is being implemented from 2022. “It is a good initiative that the department had issued adapted workbooks as many disabled children were finding it hard to comprehend the common workbooks. We have also given feedback to improvise the books based on our classroom experience,” said a special educator.