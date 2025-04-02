Teenager among two held for murder of youth in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai police have arrested two youth -- including a 19-year-old from Cheyyar -- for allegedly abducting and murdering their 22-year-old friend on March 28 over previous enmity. In connection with the case, the police are on the lookout for three more youngsters, who are absconding.

The suspects have been identified as I Sunil alias Agni (19), Karthi, Arun Kumar, Bangalorean, and Dilip Kumar. According to police sources, the victim -- S Silk alias Gemini (22), a funeral van driver in Cheyyar -- had allegedly damaged a motorbike belonging to one of Agni's friends. Gemini, also, had allegedly assaulted Agni with a knife. In retaliation, Agni and his accomplices set fire to the funeral van owned by the victim, said the police.

Meanwhile, Gemini's father Saravanan had filed a complaint with the Cheyyar police, accusing the suspects of forcing his son into drug abuse. Two days after Gemini had gone missing, he filed another complaint suspecting foul play.