Temperature soars, forest staff fill 72 water troughs in STR, Erode in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Forest officials from Erode, Sathyamangalam, and Hasanur have started filling water troughs in 72 locations to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats for drinking.

Sources said the forest ranges have been experiencing severe drought amid the intense summer. On Tuesday, the temperature in Erode was 37 degrees Celsius, the second-highest temperature in the state.

Due to this, most of the water troughs in the forest areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Hasanur, etc., have dried up. Hence, forest officials have hired tankers to fill these troughs to quench the thirst of wild animals.

Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Sathyamangalam forest range DFO, said, “We are filling up the troughs in 22 locations, including Palayam, Bhavanisagar, Thalamalai, and Sathyamangalam forest ranges using tankers or solar-generated borewells that are installed at 10 locations.

This measure is being taken to prevent wild animals from moving towards farmlands and villages in search of water. These troughs are filled up once or twice a week.”