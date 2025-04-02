Temperature soars, forest staff fill 72 water troughs in STR, Erode in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Forest officials from Erode, Sathyamangalam, and Hasanur have started filling water troughs in 72 locations to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats for drinking.
Sources said the forest ranges have been experiencing severe drought amid the intense summer. On Tuesday, the temperature in Erode was 37 degrees Celsius, the second-highest temperature in the state.
Due to this, most of the water troughs in the forest areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Hasanur, etc., have dried up. Hence, forest officials have hired tankers to fill these troughs to quench the thirst of wild animals.
Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Sathyamangalam forest range DFO, said, “We are filling up the troughs in 22 locations, including Palayam, Bhavanisagar, Thalamalai, and Sathyamangalam forest ranges using tankers or solar-generated borewells that are installed at 10 locations.
This measure is being taken to prevent wild animals from moving towards farmlands and villages in search of water. These troughs are filled up once or twice a week.”
K Sudhagar, Hasanur Forest Division DFO, said, “Hasanur division includes Talavadi, Jeeragahalli, Germalam, and Hasanur forest ranges. In these ranges, 17 concrete water troughs are being filled with water. Besides, there are 142 check dams, 86 percolation ponds, and 86 natural water-holes inside the forest area.”
K V Appala Naidu, Erode Forest Division DFO, said, “In Erode, there are 17 concrete water troughs that are built in different sizes. Some troughs have the capacity of containing 2,000 to 20,000 litres of water. Due to this, small water troughs have to be filled frequently, and water in large troughs doesn’t dry up so easily. Besides, there are solar-powered borewells at six locations as well.”
He added, “Erode is experiencing intense heat. Though the situation inside the water forest is currently under control, we are expecting rain soon, and if the drought continues, the situation inside the forest will worsen.” An official from TN Palayam forest range said,
“If the drought within the forest range continues, wild animals will enter the adjacent farmland and villages in search of food. Appropriate measures are being taken by the forest department to prevent it. However, the forest can become greener only if it rains.”