Tirunelveli corporation officials allegedly issued sanitary certificates illegally for monetary gains

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation officials allegedly issued sanitary certificates illegally to several private hospitals in the city, while permitting many others to operate without certification in exchange for alleged monetary benefits, an RTI reply has revealed.

As per the RTI information, these hospitals had been flagged for violating building regulations a few years ago. Following a complaint by activist S Ferdin Rayan against 14 private hospitals, the corporation had inspected them and confirmed most were built in violation of TN Town and Country Planning Act.

As per norms, the corporation cannot issue sanitary certificates to hospitals that lack building plan approval and clearance from the fire and rescue services department. The City Health Officer (CHO) conveyed the same in response to an RTI application on January 31.

However, sanitary certificates were granted to several hospitals despite their failure to meet these prerequisites.

The RTI response states that Angel Heart Centre, operated by Dr Ravi Chandran Edwin, also the Head of the Department of Cardiology at the Tirunelveli GMCH, was issued a sanitary certificate on July 11, 2024, despite violations.