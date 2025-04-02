Tirunelveli corporation officials allegedly issued sanitary certificates illegally for monetary gains

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation officials allegedly issued sanitary certificates illegally to several private hospitals in the city, while permitting many others to operate without certification in exchange for alleged monetary benefits, an RTI reply has revealed.
As per the RTI information, these hospitals had been flagged for violating building regulations a few years ago. Following a complaint by activist S Ferdin Rayan against 14 private hospitals, the corporation had inspected them and confirmed most were built in violation of TN Town and Country Planning Act.
As per norms, the corporation cannot issue sanitary certificates to hospitals that lack building plan approval and clearance from the fire and rescue services department. The City Health Officer (CHO) conveyed the same in response to an RTI application on January 31.
However, sanitary certificates were granted to several hospitals despite their failure to meet these prerequisites.
The RTI response states that Angel Heart Centre, operated by Dr Ravi Chandran Edwin, also the Head of the Department of Cardiology at the Tirunelveli GMCH, was issued a sanitary certificate on July 11, 2024, despite violations.
CHO Dr Rani denied issuing sanitation certificates to any of the 14 hospitals. “The former CHO, Dr Saroja, granted a sanitary certificate to Angel Heart Centre. Corporation sanitation officer Arasakumar issued certificates to Shifa Hospital,” she said.
Dr Ravi Chandran maintained that he had recently obtained building approval and fire safety clearance for Angel Heart Centre. However, on March 10, Assistant Commissioner K Puranthara Das wrote to the joint director of District Town and Country Planning, urging action against Angel Heart Centre, Chellasurya Hospital, and Agnes Hospital for building violations. TNIE accessed Das’s letter.
Between June and November 2024, the corporation issued sanitary certificates to 22 private hospitals. However, it did not process applications from some hospitals, based on Ferdin’s accusation.
Corporation commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra assured that he would take action in case of irregularities. Ferdin has also lodged a complaint with the DVAC district unit, seeking action against CHO.