TN CM Stalin seeks appointment with PM Modi to press for fair delimitation of LS constituencies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a delegation of MPs from various political parties to convey their stance on behalf of the Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

"I have requested a meeting with you, alongside MPs from various parties, to present our memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. This follows resolutions from the Joint Action Committee meeting for Fair Delimitation held in Chennai.

As previously mentioned, we urgently seek your time to convey our united stance on this critical issue for our people. We are awaiting your earliest response," the CM said in his post on the X handle.