Walk over the waves: The glass bridge that connects Vivekananda Rock and Tiruvalluvar Statue

From a bird’s-eye view, the southernmost tip of India presents the sight of waves crashing against ancient rocks, two iconic monuments standing tall amid the sea, and now, a remarkable new structure connecting them. The Kanniyakumari Glass Bridge, the first of its kind in the country, installed over the sea, links the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Tiruvalluvar Statue. Beyond being a new tourist spot and the latest stop on the historical land, it unites two legacies — spirituality, embodied by Swami Vivekananda, and Tamil literature, represented by Ayyan Thiruvalluvar, author of Thirukkural.
Since its inauguration, the bridge has drawn nearly five lakh tourists eager to experience the thrill of walking on its transparent glass path. Spanning 77 metres (length) and 10 metres (width), it is a bowstring arch-type bridge with a 2.5-metre-wide section in the centre made of glass, which offers a view of the blue sea.
The rock, known as ‘Shreepada Parai,’ where the Vivekananda Rock Memorial stands, has deep spiritual and historical significance. Swami Vivekananda reached Kanniyakumari and meditated here in 1892.
This beautiful architectural icon, which stands as a symbol of unity and purity, was inaugurated by the then President of India, VV Girl, in 1970.
Next to the rock, a 133-foot tall statue of great Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, was installed three decades later — it was unveiled by the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on January 1, 2000.
This giant statue, created by sculptor V Ganapathi Stapathi, can be seen from a long distance — the sculpture is 95 feet and it stands on a 33-feet pedestal, symbolising the 133 chapters of Thirukkural. The statue, weighing 7,000 tonnes, is carved out of 3,681 stones.
It was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin who lessened the distance between the two monumental spots by connecting them with the glass bridge on the silver jubilee of Tiruvalluvar Statue on December 30, 2024. He also inaugurated the arch ‘Statue of Wisdom’ at the base of the statue.
About 600 people can walk at a time on the bridge. Additional beautification works are ongoing. After dusk, though tourists cannot ferry into the bridge, they can view the majestic beauty bathed in colourful lights from the coast.
Since its inception, people from across the country are making a beeline to Kanniyakumari to catch a glimpse of the sea from the glass and enjoy a walk on it.
All praises
Tourists offer prayers in front of the Swami Vivekananda statue and meditate in the hall at the Memorial. Enjoying a stroll over the glass bridge with his family, a computer professor, Nikhil Kumar, from Mathura, said, “The glass bridge is marvellous and truly incredible. It is unbelievable that such a civil engineering masterpiece is made in India.”
Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena appreciated the CM for envisioning the unique project. Expressing her gratitude towards Highways and Minor Ports minister EV Velu and finance minister Thangam Thennarsu for providing valuable guidance and support for completion of the project, the collector emphasised that staff members from all departments fully cooperated during the final phase, before the Tiruvalluvar silver jubilee celebration. A senior State Highways Department officer said the project was a milestone in his career.
Alagumeena noted that tourists from across the country and abroad visit the glass bridge, which is a source of pride for the people of Tamil Nadu. “I hope that the glass bridge would increase the tourism revenue of the district,” she said.
Highlights:
A short sail
Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s Kanniyakumari Ferry Service operates three boats — Vivekananda, Pothigai, and Guhan — each with around 150 seating capacity. Ferries shuttle from 8 am to 4 pm every day based on the weather conditions.
Budget
A government report said that Tamil Nadu government had accorded administrative sanction of `37 crore to the Highways and Minor Ports Department for the construction of Marne (Glass) Bridge.
Glass bridge: Inside out
Width: 10 m
Span: 77 m
Type of steel used: SS 550 grade
Type of steel used for Network Arch: IRS 450
Grading Concrete: M60
Dimension of walking area: 60 m x 2.4 m
The initial task of mast erection has been completed on October 11, 2024, and installation of network arch began the next day. The first scope was to fix the 26 arch members. As many as 13 arch members on one side was fixed on November 14, 2024. The other side was successfully completed six days later. After the successful completion of the network arch, the installation of PT slab commenced.
Long beams: 20
Cross beams: 14
Arch members: 26
High braces: 13
Individual unit beam: 28
Total: 101 members
These are to be tied with 64 macalay rods
The salient features of the bridge are—
Girder weight: 200 MT
PT slab and concrete: 350 MT
Total: 550 MT
The live load designed for bridge is 750 kg/sqm in which approximately 600 people can walk freely
The glass panel size is 2.4 x 1.935 m which can accommodate 40 people (tightly) 20 people (freely)