Walk over the waves: The glass bridge that connects Vivekananda Rock and Tiruvalluvar Statue

From a bird’s-eye view, the southernmost tip of India presents the sight of waves crashing against ancient rocks, two iconic monuments standing tall amid the sea, and now, a remarkable new structure connecting them. The Kanniyakumari Glass Bridge, the first of its kind in the country, installed over the sea, links the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Tiruvalluvar Statue. Beyond being a new tourist spot and the latest stop on the historical land, it unites two legacies — spirituality, embodied by Swami Vivekananda, and Tamil literature, represented by Ayyan Thiruvalluvar, author of Thirukkural.

Since its inauguration, the bridge has drawn nearly five lakh tourists eager to experience the thrill of walking on its transparent glass path. Spanning 77 metres (length) and 10 metres (width), it is a bowstring arch-type bridge with a 2.5-metre-wide section in the centre made of glass, which offers a view of the blue sea.

The rock, known as ‘Shreepada Parai,’ where the Vivekananda Rock Memorial stands, has deep spiritual and historical significance. Swami Vivekananda reached Kanniyakumari and meditated here in 1892.

This beautiful architectural icon, which stands as a symbol of unity and purity, was inaugurated by the then President of India, VV Girl, in 1970.

Next to the rock, a 133-foot tall statue of great Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, was installed three decades later — it was unveiled by the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on January 1, 2000.

This giant statue, created by sculptor V Ganapathi Stapathi, can be seen from a long distance — the sculpture is 95 feet and it stands on a 33-feet pedestal, symbolising the 133 chapters of Thirukkural. The statue, weighing 7,000 tonnes, is carved out of 3,681 stones.

It was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin who lessened the distance between the two monumental spots by connecting them with the glass bridge on the silver jubilee of Tiruvalluvar Statue on December 30, 2024. He also inaugurated the arch ‘Statue of Wisdom’ at the base of the statue.

About 600 people can walk at a time on the bridge. Additional beautification works are ongoing. After dusk, though tourists cannot ferry into the bridge, they can view the majestic beauty bathed in colourful lights from the coast.

Since its inception, people from across the country are making a beeline to Kanniyakumari to catch a glimpse of the sea from the glass and enjoy a walk on it.