'Avoid sporting Kumkum and using wrist thread': DMK leader A Raja tells party workers

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader A Raja has 'advised' his party cadres to avoid sporting 'kumkum' and using wrist thread when they wear the party dhoti and said a political party without ideology will only face destruction and an example was the AIADMK.

Addressing a party event, Raja said he was not averse to belief in God, and party founder CN Annadurai had himself said that God could be seen in the smile of the poor people.

"But, when you sport pottu (kumkum) and wear kayiru (thread, worn over wrist) and when the Sanghis (RSS members) too do it, it becomes difficult to differentiate," Raja said days ago addressing the event in the Nilgiris district and a video clip of his purported address has gone viral in the social media.

Further, the DMK deputy general secretary said that at least those belonging to the student's wing should "please remove the pottu."