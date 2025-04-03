Bandh opposing e-pass in Nilgiris: Over 25,000 shops down shutters

NILGIRIS: The 24-hour bandh (12 am Wednesday to 12 am Thursday) called by the Nilgiris District All Association Joint Committee opposing e-pass system and restricting the number of private vehicles into the district evoked a good response with over 25,000 shops, including bakeries, grocery stores, hotels, etc., across the district remaining closed.

Tourist cars and autos were also not operated. Since the tourist season has yet to begin, the crowd was less in Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri. As hotels and roadside eateries remained closed, the sparse crowd of tourists thronged Amma Unavagam for breakfast and lunch.

K Mohammed Farooq, district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu said 60 associations, including small-scale tea farmers, took part in the bandh. “We are observing the bandh to convey our anger to authorities that due to the implementation of the e-pass, lakhs of people who depend upon the tourism industry are hit hard. We want the authorities not to restrict the entry of vehicles and remove the e-pass system.”

Mohammed Farooq also expressed displeasure over the Madras High Court order which restricted entry to 6,000 on weekdays and 8,000 during weekends.

“A large number of people from Karnataka visit tourist places in Kerala via Nilgiris. These vehicles will also be added to the daily numbers under the e-pass system. We have relatives across Tamil Nadu. If any there is auspicious function or death in the family, how will they reach here if the daily limit of vehicles is reached,” he asked.

Their other demands include alternative steps for plastic ban and early approval for building construction.