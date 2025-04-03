Charred human skeletal remains found in TN's Bargur hills

ERODE: Forest officials on patrol found an almost burnt human skull and charred bones within the Thattakarai reserve forest area in Bargur hills. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Sources said forest officials led by S Chellamuthu were patrolling the Karkekandi area under the Thattakarai forest range on Monday, and found a burnt human skull and charred bones.

They informed senior officials who subsequently informed the Bargur Village Administrative Officer A Babu, who visited the spot and filed a complaint at the Bargur police station.

Police said, “A spot autopsy was conducted in the area on Tuesday, and other details will be revealed only after we receive the autopsy report.” Sources added, “A few days ago, some wood smugglers reached the hill villages of the area, and police suspect that someone may have been killed in a clash with them.”