CPM calls for multifaceted fight against ‘neo-fascists’

MADURAI: The CPM’s 24th party congress at the Tamukkam Ground in Madurai began with a call for a united, multifaceted fight against the Narendra Modi government for its ‘neo-fascist’ characteristics.

However, in a marked difference from previous editions where political discussions primarily centred around its approach towards the Congress, the CPM started its national conference with no open mention about the grand old party.

However, during closed-door discussions, CPM politburo coordinator Prakash Karat is learnt to have mentioned the role the AICC should play in the fight against Sangh Parivar-led Hindutva agenda.

Elaborating on the fight against the BJP government at the centre, Karat said only the Left can consistently fight Hindutva’s ‘neo-fascism and neoliberal capitalism’. He called for waging a multifaceted struggle against both the BJP-RSS and Hindutva forces.

Karat pointed out that the political domination exerted by Hindutva forces is not solely through electoral means; it’s a dominance acquired through the influence these forces exercise in the ideological, cultural and social spheres.

Unleashing a scathing attack on the Modi government for its ‘RSS-driven Hindutva agenda’, Karat said the union government has been displaying neo-fascist characteristics. There’s constant targeting of Muslims, he noted.

He also emphasised on the BJP’s Manuvadi system, which attacks the rights of women, Dalits and Adivasis.

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar presided over the inaugural session. CPM central committee member K Balakrishnan, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and All India Forward Bloc general secretary G Devarajan spoke on the need for uniting all secular and democratic forces to fight, isolate and defeat the BJP-RSS.