'Lack of government high school in Srirangam forcing students to drop out, indulge in anti-social activities'

TIRUCHY: Mentioning that the absence of a government high school in Srirangam is forcing several students in the locality to either drop out or join “expensive” schools, residents urge the state government to set up one at the earliest.
Meanwhile, officials point out that a proposal to upgrade the government-run Dr Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam has already been sent to the school education department and expressed hope of a positive announcement on it during the demand for grants for the department in the state Assembly.
According to sources, there are three government middle schools and three such aided schools in Srirangam. Pointing to the Higher Secondary School for Boys and the Girls Higher Secondary School, which are two other government-aided institutions in Srirangam, SN Mohan Ram of the Srirangam People's Welfare Association said, “They provide limited English-medium seats and they would aim to admit their own students in the limited seats available.”
While the island locality falling under the corporation limits and comprising seven wards and four revenue villages has many private schools with a combined student strength of over 5,000, several of the local residents are daily wage labourers, auto drivers, small shopkeepers and flower sellers who struggle to pay their wards’ school fees.
"Many families are drowning in debt, taking loans to pay for their children's education," Ram said. When enquired, an education department official in the district acknowledged that the lack of English-medium seats forces most students to either opt for private schools or to drop out.
"In areas like Ambedkar Nagar, Mulathoppu and Narayan Nagar, many school dropouts have turned to anti-social activities like drug abuse -- all due to the absence of a government high school," the official said.
Meanwhile, officials, pointing to a proposal to upgrade Dr Rajan Corporation Middle School that was submitted with the state government about three years ago, expressed hope of an announcement on it soon.
Demanding that the government act immediately on it, Suresh Venkatasalam, president of Srirangam Nagara Nalasangam (welfare association), said, “We are eagerly waiting for the announcement. If it does not come this year, we don't know when our residents can avail of such an upgrade. Students already are left with no choice but to join private institutions, burdening their families with heavy expenses."
If the announcement for a new government high school is made, residents are prepared to launch a special enrolment drive wherein hundreds of students waiting to pursue Class 9 and Class 10 would be registered immediately, officials remarked.