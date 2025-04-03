'Lack of government high school in Srirangam forcing students to drop out, indulge in anti-social activities'

TIRUCHY: Mentioning that the absence of a government high school in Srirangam is forcing several students in the locality to either drop out or join “expensive” schools, residents urge the state government to set up one at the earliest.

Meanwhile, officials point out that a proposal to upgrade the government-run Dr Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam has already been sent to the school education department and expressed hope of a positive announcement on it during the demand for grants for the department in the state Assembly.

According to sources, there are three government middle schools and three such aided schools in Srirangam. Pointing to the Higher Secondary School for Boys and the Girls Higher Secondary School, which are two other government-aided institutions in Srirangam, SN Mohan Ram of the Srirangam People's Welfare Association said, “They provide limited English-medium seats and they would aim to admit their own students in the limited seats available.”

While the island locality falling under the corporation limits and comprising seven wards and four revenue villages has many private schools with a combined student strength of over 5,000, several of the local residents are daily wage labourers, auto drivers, small shopkeepers and flower sellers who struggle to pay their wards’ school fees.