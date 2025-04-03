Meet draws reds from across nation

MADURAI: The CPM’s national conference in Madurai turned out to be a major attraction for its cadres from across the country, with senior party leaders making strong political statements against the ruling dispensation at the centre on the inaugural day of the five-day conference that kicked off on Wednesday. The meticulous arrangements at the venue spreading the message of socialism kept the cadres, visitors and delegates glued to the event.

Joshy Don Bosco, CPM cultural joint secretary, Kochi, told TNIE, “CPM is the only party following the principles of democracy at the grassroots level, and organising the party congress once in every three years.”

M Krishnanveni of Madurai, former CPM member, was inspired by the historical exhibition of the Kilvenmani massacre in 1968 where 44 Dalit villagers were burnt alive by landlords in Keezhvenmani village, Nagapattinam.

Bandaru Ramesh, physics lecturer, Khammam district in Telangana, expressed his happiness seeing leaders like K K Shailaja, senior journalist N Ram, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

“I took photographs with them, interacted with them in the morning, it was a very pleasant experience. Though they are in high positions, they are very humble, down-to-earth leaders. I extended my stay till April 6,” he said.

Over 200 cadres participated in the red flag march.