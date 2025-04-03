NIFT trains Irular women from Tiruvallur to weave their own success

CHENNAI: In a first, the tribal welfare department has partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to train 50 Irular tribal women from Tiruvallur in pattern making and garment construction. Following the training, the department plans to establish a textile unit in Tiruvallur to aid them build their own brand, with NIFT providing support in marketing.

The women, hailing from Ponneri, Ellapuram and Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district, have already received tailoring training under the Mahalir Thittam scheme. While some have worked as daily wage labourers in garment factories, others remain unemployed. As the garment industry is irregular, they only get jobs when there is high demand, said officials.

“While the department has been offering skill training for tribals through partnerships with various companies under the Tholkudi Thoduvanam scheme, this is the first time we are providing entrepreneurship training. With NIFT’s expertise, we aim to create a sustainable brand that ensures regular employment for these women, along with a share in the profits,” said an official from the tribal welfare department.

During the 10-day training which began on Wednesday, NIFT will train the women on latest technologies in machines and designing templates for clothes.

“We had approached the tribal welfare department to provide us with tailoring machines. But the department encouraged us to get skill training to help us run a large textile unit. Most people in our community work as daily wage labourers. This unit will help us to earn a stable income,” said Valliammal, one of the women attending the training.