Stung by bees, Kerala tourist dies in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A 26-year-old man from Kerala died after he was stung by hundreds of honey bees at Oosimalai viewpoint near Gudalur on Wednesday. Another man along with him was injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sabir (26), and the injured is identified as Ashif (26), both hailing from Kozhikode, Kerala.

Police said the two violated forest staff’s warnings, and entered a restricted area and went to the honey bee site amidst rocky terrain.

Forest department sources said one of them allegedly threw a stone at the honey bee comb which disturbed the bees and they stung them. Ashif was rescued by the forest staffs.

Since the staff were also got stung by the bees, they could not rescue Sabir, and informed the fire and rescue service personnel. Later, the fire and rescue service personnel with protective gear rescued Sabir. But by the time they rescued Sabir, he died. His body is kept at the Gudalur government hospital while Ashif was taken to Wayanad for further treatment.