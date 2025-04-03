Tamil Nadu, centre failed to eliminate whitefly menace: AIADMK MLA

CHENNAI: Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK) on Wednesday lamented that the scientists with the state and central governments have failed to invent pesticides to eliminate the whiteflies that destroy coconut trees.

Participating in the Assembly discussion on the demands for grants for the agriculture department on Wednesday, Jayaraman said the coconut growers have been advised to adopt unusual techniques such as applying maida, salt and neem cake mixture to coconut trees to control whiteflies. “Is this the way to protect coconut cultivation,” he asked.

Intervening, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam said research is currently going on to find a pesticide to eliminate whiteflies. “Research, in such cases, will take three to four years. The 10-year AIADMK rule failed to conduct this research.

Scientists from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, officials from the Horticulture department and agriculture students have conducted field inspections in Pollachi and Tiruppur where the whitefly attacks are widespread, and are implementing a solution for this,” he said.

To this, Pollachi Jayaraman said the government has made financial allocation for old methods to eliminate whiteflies. When the disease is new, a new medicine should be invented, he said.

“If the government fails to eliminate whiteflies now, coconut cultivation will be ruined totally. It is a now-or-never situation since coconut cultivation is being carried out across 16 lakh acres,” he added.

Agri S S Krishnamurthy (AIADMK) said the agriculture budget for 2021-22 stated that the cultivation area in Tamil Nadu would be increased from 60% to 75%. But contrary to this, the cultivation area which stood at 47.2% in 2020-21 came down to 46.90% in 2023-24, he said.