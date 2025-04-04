Can’t share brother’s debt burden: Actor Prabhu tells court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked actor Prabhu to lend a helping hand to his brother Ramkumar to repay the defaulted loan and recover it from him later so that the dispute over it could be solved. However, the counsel for Prabhu replied in the negative, stating that his client was not in a position to shoulder the burden, as his brother had borrowed money from several people.

Justice Abdul Quddhose posed the query during the hearing on the petitions relating to the default on loan repayment by Ramkumar, his son Dusshyanth Ramkumar, and daughter in law Abirami Dusshyanth, and the petition filed by Prabhu seeking to recall the court’s earlier order for attachment of a part of the bungalow bequeathed by his late father and iconic actor Sivaji Ganesan at T Nagar.

He informed the court that Ramkumar does not have any share in the bungalow and Prabhu is the sole owner. Prabhu has never borrowed money from any one, the counsel told the court. The counsel pointed out that the order was for attaching the property worth Rs 150 crore for an actual loan amount of Rs 3.5 crore. The case was adjourned to April 7.