Centre denies assent to Tamil Nadu's NEET Exemption Bill; CM Stalin vows to continue legal fight

CHENNAI: The Central government has denied assent to the Bill that seeks exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin informed about it in the State Assembly on March 4 and announced that a meeting of the State legislative party leaders will be held on April 9 to chalk out the next course of action.

The CM said the State government will also consult legal experts in this regard. However, the CM did not say on what grounds the union government refused assent to the Bill.

"The State government has provided all explanations sought by the Union Ministry of Health, Union Home Ministry and Union Ministry of education regarding this Bill. However, without accepting the explanations of the State government, the Union government has denied assent to the Bill. I inform you of this regrettable news, which come as a shock to the students," the CM said.