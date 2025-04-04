Centre denies assent to Tamil Nadu's NEET Exemption Bill; CM Stalin vows to continue legal fight

CHENNAI: The Central government has denied assent to the Bill that seeks exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister MK Stalin informed about it in the State Assembly on March 4 and announced that a meeting of the State legislative party leaders will be held on April 9 to chalk out the next course of action.
The CM said the State government will also consult legal experts in this regard. However, the CM did not say on what grounds the union government refused assent to the Bill.
"The State government has provided all explanations sought by the Union Ministry of Health, Union Home Ministry and Union Ministry of education regarding this Bill. However, without accepting the explanations of the State government, the Union government has denied assent to the Bill. I inform you of this regrettable news, which come as a shock to the students," the CM said.
The CM also described the union government's denial of assent to the NEET Exemption Bill as a dark chapter in the history of the federal constitution.
"The union government has ignored the views of the resolutions adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly as well as the views of the people of Tamil Nadu. The people are watching this," he added.
The CM said the denial of assent to the NEET Exemption Bill by the union government would not end the struggle to abolish the NEET.
"On behalf of the lakhs of students and their parents aspiring to pursue medical education in Tamil Nadu, I assure that the Tamil Nadu government will take all legal measures with unwavering determination to realise their dreams," the CM asserted.
The Bill was re-adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 8, 2022.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement expressed shock over the death of a girl student, Sathya from Konganapuram in Salem district, since she could not score high marks in NEET coaching.
He asked why Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who promised to abolish NEET, has been maintaining a deceitful silence on this issue.
"If you have a sense of shame, apologise to the students of Tamil Nadu who have been cheated by you," he added.