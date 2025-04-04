Chennai ports set record in cargo handling

CHENNAI: Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port have together set a new record by handling over 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo for the first time.

Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Chairman Sunil Paliwal said the combined cargo throughput of the ports reached 103.37 MMT in 2024-25.Chennai Port handled 54.96 MMT, while Kamarajar Port contributed 48.41 MMT, resulting in a combined year-over-year (YoY) increase of 6.7%.

Individually, Chennai Port recorded a 6.5% YoY increase, and Kamarajar Port saw a 6.9% YoY increase for the period. Paliwal anticipates a 7% growth in cargo throughput for the current financial year.

The ports have also recorded strong financial performance, with a combined operational income exceeding Rs 2,200 crore. While Chennai Port generated Rs 1,088.22 crore, Kamarajar Port has earned Rs 1,130.60 crore in 2024-25.

Kamarajar Port also achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 545.95 crore, crossing the Rs 500-crore-mark for the first time. A Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) being built on 184.27 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1,424 crore at Mappedu in Tiruvallur district is among the major infrastructure projects being implemented to enhance port operations. The first phase of the three-phase project is targeted for completion by February 2026.