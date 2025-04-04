Delay on works of critical care unit at Melur GH hits patients

MADURAI: The delay in construction of a critical care unit at Melur government hospital has become a cause for concern, with the project deadline being extended by nearly 18 months.

While the construction of the new facility was initiated in January 2023 and was slated for completion in May 2024, officials have said that the project will be completed in November 2025.

Sources said the new building for the critical care unit is being constructed for Rs 20 crore inside the premises of the government hospital in Melur taluk in Madurai. The new building, with a ground and four floors, will have 50 beds, four operation theatres and a neonatal facility, among others.

Speaking to TNIE, former panchayat president P Santhosh said, "Our village is located 17 km from the government hospital in Melur town. The nearest primary health centre (PHC) is 6 km from our village. Besides, the mini government clinic is located near the panchayat office, but just one nurse is deployed to care for female patients. During emergencies or gynaecology-related issues, we have to travel to the government hospital in Melur. We are completely dependent on this government facility. Besides, there is a heavy flow of female patients to the government hospital as it is the only facility in the taluk. But, the new building for critical care has been delayed."