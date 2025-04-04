Delay on works of critical care unit at Melur GH hits patients

MADURAI: The delay in construction of a critical care unit at Melur government hospital has become a cause for concern, with the project deadline being extended by nearly 18 months.
While the construction of the new facility was initiated in January 2023 and was slated for completion in May 2024, officials have said that the project will be completed in November 2025.
Sources said the new building for the critical care unit is being constructed for Rs 20 crore inside the premises of the government hospital in Melur taluk in Madurai. The new building, with a ground and four floors, will have 50 beds, four operation theatres and a neonatal facility, among others.
Speaking to TNIE, former panchayat president P Santhosh said, "Our village is located 17 km from the government hospital in Melur town. The nearest primary health centre (PHC) is 6 km from our village. Besides, the mini government clinic is located near the panchayat office, but just one nurse is deployed to care for female patients. During emergencies or gynaecology-related issues, we have to travel to the government hospital in Melur. We are completely dependent on this government facility. Besides, there is a heavy flow of female patients to the government hospital as it is the only facility in the taluk. But, the new building for critical care has been delayed."
Former Thanimangalam panchayat president M Kumar said, "The PHC in our village lacks many amenities, but with panchayat and public funds, we were able to build toilets and other facilities. However, when it comes to serious cases, we are forced to go to the government hospital in Melur. There have been huge footfalls at this government facility for critical and emergency care. So, any delay in the construction of the new facility will impact the patients from the villages."
Speaking to TNIE, an official from the health department said, "The project was initiated keeping in mind various facilities, which are not part of the emergency care unit. When a draft proposal was sent for a list of the facilities and amenities required, we sought more facilities, such as operation theatres and triage care, among others. Besides, space allocation for bio medical waste clearance also delayed the entire project. When the tender was awarded to the contractor in early October 2023, there were other issues, and the work was also delayed to fund allocation. So, we expect the facility to be completed by November 2025."