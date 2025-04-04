German firm to invest Rs 340 crore in Chennai plant

CHENNAI: A leading manufacturer of fans and motors, ebm-papst, a German company, will invest $36 million (`340 crore) to expand its presence in India with a new manufacturing plant in Chennai.

The facility, coming up on a 14.2-acre site, reinforces the company’s commitment to regional growth. The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, with operations expected by late 2026. This expansion will generate 700 jobs, aligning with ebm-papst’s “Local for local” strategy to enhance supply chain resilience.

“This investment reflects our long-term vision for India,” said Atul Tripathi, managing director of ebm-papst India.

Klaus Geissdoerfer, CEO of the ebm-papst Group, said, “As a technology leader, we are leveraging our localisation strategy to provide tailored solutions for the Asia Pacific and middle east and Africa regions.”