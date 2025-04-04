Tamil Nadu

Like tree, flower, and animal, Tamil Nadu to have its own state fish species: Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan

This platform will provide information on fish prices, product rates, stock availability and market trends.
CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Thursday announced in the Assembly the government will designate a state fish species and take steps to preserve it, recognising fish as a major source of protein.

During the demands for grants, Radhakrishnan noted that the state government had previously designated a state tree, flower and animal, along with conservation efforts for them. “Similarly, to strengthen fish farming in the state, a widely-farmed fish species will be declared the state fish,” she said. A budget of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for this initiative.

Additionally, to ensure fair pricing for those involved in fish farming, the minister announced the development of the ‘E-Meen’ portal at Rs 50 lakh. This platform will provide information on fish prices, product rates, stock availability and market trends.

To promote the hygienic sale of fish and related products, the Tamil Nadu Fish Development ‘Kayal’ scheme will be launched. Under this initiative, retail outlets will be set up to sell fish at reasonable prices, ensuring accessibility and affordability for consumers, the minister added.

