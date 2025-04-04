Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues notice to state on plea to declare Vellimalai Sacred Grove as biodiversity heritage site

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition which sought a direction to declare the Vellimalai Sacred Grove in Idayapatti village in Madurai as a biodiversity heritage site.

The litigant V Karthick of Madurai stated in his petition that the above grove, spread across 1,500 acres, is being protected by people of 13 villages surrounding it, since time immemorial. Nearly 23 types of mammals, 187 plant species, 98 kinds of birds, 43 varieties of butterflies have been documented in the said forest area, he added. Besides this, a good number of marine species are also found there, Karthick said.

The grove also has several temples and ancient sites, making it rich in both biodiversity and culture. However, the grove has been classified as a wasteland and many projects, such as Indo Tibetan Border Police Force Camp, Central Reserve Police Force Camp, Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment School, Warehouse of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Relocation of Madurai Central Prison, etc. are being proposed there, Karthick alleged, and sought the above direction.