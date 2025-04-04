NTK cadres try to enter college to file petition against poor sanitary condition, stopped at gate

DHARMAPURI: Cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) gathered outside Dharmapuri Arts College and tried to enter the college to file a petition against the poor sanitary condition of restrooms in the college and lack of drinking water facilities, on Thursday.

Over a dozen cadres gathered outside the college seeking permission to enter the college. However, staff closed the gate and prevented party cadre from meeting with college authorities. However later, the principal G Kannan arrived at the college gate and received the petition assuring action. The cadres also filed a petition with the district administration, urging officials to improve amenities in the college.

NTK district organiser, R Nethaji said, “The college has over 2,000 students, but there are no restrooms to accommodate them all. Further, these restrooms also lack water supply. This has resulted in many students getting infections and ailments. Hence, immediate efforts should be made to construct new restrooms.”

District Secretary Silambarasan said, “Drinking water supply is also affected as RO units in the college are in need of repair. Most students are forced to drink this. More water supply stations must be set up in college premises.”

Officials in Dharmapuri Arts College were not available for a comment.