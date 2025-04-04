PHCs in three TN districts to screen for early developmental disorders in kids

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) and Unicef will jointly launch integrated early developmental screening and community-based tracking of developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), at child health and immunisation clinics at a few primary health centres in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Madurai districts, as a pilot initiative.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, DPH director, in his World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) message said a comprehensive and inclusive public healthcare system that prioritises early childhood development can be created by integrating ASD screening into routine child health services like immunisation clinics.

Rural and urban health nurses and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams play a pivotal role in engaging with families and caregivers to recognise early signs of ASD. Frontline health workers will be trained to identify delays in development, the DPH said.

Autism spectrum disorder is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behaviour.