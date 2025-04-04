Rain lashes Kovai, Nilgiris; tourists in Coonoor affected

COIMBATORE: Widespread rainfall was reported in the western districts, especially Nilgiris and Coimbatore, on Thursday, bringing cheer to people who have been reeling under the scorching heat in the last two months.

Heavy rain was recorded on Thursday morning in Karamadai, Veerapandi Pirivu, Periyanaickenpalayam and heavy rain was reported in Annur in the afternoon. Residents of Udhagamandalam faced hardship as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowed on the streets.

Clogged drains resulted in sewage overflowing at Charring Cross on the Mettupalayam road, Government Hospital road, Government Botanical Garden road and Elkhill road in the hill town.

Rain lashed Coonoor for an hour in the afternoon, due to which water stagnated in low-lying areas in Gandhipuram. Boat ride was cancelled in the Sims Park which left tourists disappointed. With rain and mist reducing visibility, motorists switched on headlights during the day on Lamb’s Rock Road near Coonoor.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, Kotagiri received highest rainfall of 30 mm in Nilgiris district. The district received a total of 92 mm rainfall and an average rainfall of 3.17 mm.

Traffic was affected on Yercaud road in Salem district after a tree fell between the 8th and 9th hairpin bend on Thursday morning. Following this information, the state highways department staff, along with the help of fire and rescue service personnel, cleared the tree and cleared the road for vehicle movement. Drizzling reported at Harur and Pappireddipatti.