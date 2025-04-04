Residents block road over drinking water shortage in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Condemning the drinking water shortage allegedly prevailing in their area for the past six months, residents of Nadukallur near Tirunelveli staged a road blockade here on Wednesday. After vehicular movement on the Tirunelveli-Kadayam road was hit for about an hour, local body and police officials held talks with the protesters.

According to the protesting villagers, Melakallur panchayat, located under Suthamalli police station limit, has been facing drinking water supply issues for over a year, particularly in Nadutheru and Keelatheru areas. Over the past six months, the situation worsened, leaving the residents with no choice but to walk long distances or use two-wheelers to fetch water from other areas.

Despite repeated complaints to the panchayat administration, no action was taken, residents alleged. They claimed that the panchayat president ignored their grievances. Frustrated over official inaction, over 50 residents gathered near the Melakallur bus stop on Wednesday morning with empty pots and staged a sudden road blockade on the Tirunelveli-Kadayam road.

Upon receiving information, Suthamalli police inspector Sonamuthu and his team rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Officials assured the residents that water would be supplied through tankers as an immediate measure, and that steps would be taken to restore regular supply through the panchayat administration. Following this, the protesters dispersed.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement on the busy stretch for nearly an hour, causing inconvenience to school and college students as well as office-goers.