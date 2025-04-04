Revoke suspension or face stir, workers’ union tells Samsung

CHENNAI: CITU-backed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) has issued a strike notice, dated April 2, stating that its members will stop work and launch a protest after 14 days if its demands, including recognition of the union by the company, revoking the suspension of 23 employees, and fair treatment of its members, are not met. The notice also details several alleged unfair labour practices and retaliatory actions taken by the company against union members.

The major demands of SIWU include withdrawal of charge memos issued to 23 employees and the cancellation of their suspension. It urged the company to engage with SIWU in negotiations to finalise agreements on salary increments and other general demands.

The union accused the company of bypassing SIWU and instead holding talks with the Samsung India Welfare Federation, which SIWU alleges was formed at the company’s behest to determine increments for 2025-28. The company subsequently signed an agreement with this federation and allegedly pressured SIWU members to accept it. SIWU has demanded the cancellation of this agreement and called for a secret ballot, supervised by labour department officials, to establish the true majority representation among workers.

Additionally, SIWU has demanded that the company grant ex-gratia payments to all 1,455 union members without any conditions. It claimed that while workers in the federation had already received the benefit, SIWU members were being pressured to leave the union to receive it.

The union also alleged that employees at the Visual Display Plant were transferred, with the management stating they would only be reinstated in their original sections if they quit the union. SIWU has demanded an immediate reversal of these transfers. It also alleged various retaliatory actions taken against employees belonging to SIWU. It stated that such actions of the company are violations under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.