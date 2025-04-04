Stray dog attacks 10 people in a day in Kallidaikurichi

TIRUNELVELI: A stray dog attacked over 10 people, including three children, in Kallidaikurichi on Wednesday night, triggering panic among residents. The injured were admitted to the Ambasamudram government hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, locals urged the civic body to take immediate steps to curb the stray dog menace.

According to sources, three-year-old R Manoj was playing outside his house in Pudutheru when a stray dog bit him. The same dog then attacked two-year-old Shanmugavel and a schoolgirl on Chetti Pillaivaal Street. The dog later bit several other persons, including women sitting outside their houses. In total, over 10 people suffered bites in a single night. While some were treated as outpatients, four persons with deep injuries were admitted to the hospital.

Residents said stray menace has increased in the area, particularly in Ward 12 of Kallidaikurichi town panchayat, with over 200 houses. "People are scared to walk on the streets at night due to the rising stray dog menace. The authorities must take immediate action to catch these strays," they demanded.