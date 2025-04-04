Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt to constitute special courts in 14 districts for trial of POCSO cases: Law Minister Regupathy

These courts in the cadre of District Judge, would be established in three phases for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Law S Regupathy.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Law S Regupathy.(File Photo | Express)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will constitute a special court each in 14 districts to exclusively handle cases under the POCSO Act, state Law Minister S Regupathy informed on Friday.

These courts in the cadre of District Judge, would be established in three phases for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, he said.

Winding up the debate in the Assembly on the demand for grants for his department, the minister said an Additional District Court will be constituted at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, a Subordinate Judge's Court at Nilakottai (in Dindigul district) and Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram district), and a District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Avadi in Tiruvallur district and at Srimushnam in Cuddalore district.

An Additional Family Court will be established at Tiruchirappalli, he said.

special courts
Pocso cases
Tamil Nadu govt
Law Minister S Regupathy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com