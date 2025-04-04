U-turns risky, say pedestrians; want traffic signals restored in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With the introduction of U-turns to replace traffic signals across the city, police have put the safety of pedestrians at risk at many junctions. Pedestrians have accused the police of neglecting pedestrian safety, which has led to an increase in accidents. Police records show that there were 124 pedestrian fatalities in road accidents in the city over the last 15 months.

KM Karunakaran, a retired bank employee from Ramanathapuram who frequently uses the Tiruchy Road, recently met with a minor accident while crossing a junction after being hit by a speeding bike. He said that the junction was recently made signal-free, but without safe permanent passage for pedestrians to cross.

“It is a major junction with high vehicle and pedestrian traffic. While police have installed barricades to facilitate pedestrian crossing, few obey it. When there were traffic signals, it allowed us to cross the road safely, but this has been neglected in the U-turn arrangement. As a senior citizen, I feel scared to cross a major junction without signals. Officials need to find a suitable solution for this,” he said. He added that many minor accidents go unreported especially at junctions in the city where conventional signals have been replaced with U-turns and roundabouts.

Sources said that while replacing signals with roundabouts and U-turns may stand to benefit vehicular traffic, pedestrians struggle to cross roads amidst freely flowing traffic. To address this, the city police installed pelican crossings at various points. However, barring a few, many signals are not in use due to lack of public awareness regarding their function. Police have also stopped investing in pelican signals, instead they deploy police officers as a temporary solution, they added.