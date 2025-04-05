AIADMK MLAs walk out over law and order issue

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday staged a walkout from the Assembly accusing speaker M Appavu of not allowing to raise a law and order issue.

During the zero hour, when Palnaiswami said they had been raising the issue for many days, the speaker said he had already rejected the request for raising the issue and as such, the LoP cannot raise the issue again. Following this, Palaniswami led his party colleagues in a walkout.

Talking to reporters, Palaniswami said the AIADMK members had tried to raise the attack on the residence of YouTuber Savukku Shankar and they were not given permission by the speaker. Palaniswami explained what had happened in the residence of Shankar.

Anbumani skips voting for Waqf bill, Vasan backs it

Chennai: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss skipped the voting for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha while Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan voted in favour of the bill. The bill was passed in the Upper House in the wee hours of Friday. While 128 members supported the bill, 95 voted against it. The PMK has been perceived to be drifting away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and because of the stand taken by the party on certain issues. Significantly, Vasan is the only MP who voted in favour of this bill from Tamil Nadu. All other parties, including the AIADMK said to be in talks with the BJP for an alliance, have voted against the bill.