CCMC reached just 50 per cent of tax target last year, defaulters get a long rope

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has managed to collect only about 50% of the overall tax demands in the last FY 24-25. Out of the total demand of Rs 1,350 crore, only Rs 682 crore has been collected.

Sources said that the CCMC has collected approximately Rs 467 crore from property tax alone out of a total demand of Rs 597 crore, which includes both current and arrear dues. Out of the total pending arrear amount of Rs 124 crore, the CCMC officials had managed to collect only a mere Rs 41 crore (33.35%). A total of Rs 426 crore (90.1%) has been collected against the total current demand of Rs 473 crore.

While this figure may seem relatively strong when isolated, the overall tax collection scenario paints a grim picture, with many other revenue streams severely underperforming.

Several other revenue streams showed abysmal collection percentages, sources added.

According to official data, the CCMC has managed to collect just 50.5% of its overall tax demand for the 2024-25 financial year.

Out of the total demand of Rs 1,350 crore, the civic body faces a shortfall of Rs 668 crore. Civic activists blame this difference on official lethargy and poor tax enforcement.

What’s more concerning is the alleged secrecy maintained by the CCMC in recent years regarding tax collection figures.