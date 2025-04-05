Centre drops star-rating system for state environmental bodies after TN fishermen’s legal challenge

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has formally withdrawn its controversial star-rating system, introduced in January 2022 to assess the efficiency of state environmental bodies in granting clearances for industrial and infrastructure projects.

The move comes following a legal challenge by a Tamil Nadu fishermen’s association, and was recorded in an order issued by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, noted in its order that the ministry has “given up” on the system... The learned counsel appearing for the MoEF&CC states that the O.M. dated 17.01.2022 is given up and a new office memorandum regarding the criteria may be developed later. Therefore, we record that the O.M. dated 17.01.2022 becomes inoperative,” the order stated.